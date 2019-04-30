Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.18 ($68.82).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €51.56 ($59.95) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

