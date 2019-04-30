Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 521.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 91.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 56.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 254,292 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

