Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,503 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $69,331.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wellington Shields lowered Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

