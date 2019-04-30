DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $159,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 254.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

