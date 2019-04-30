Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Delphi Technologies has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.00-$3.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delphi Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $19.02 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

