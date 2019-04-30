Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) vs. Habit Restaurants (HABT) Critical Review

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Habit Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 3.75% 5.12% 2.87% Habit Restaurants 0.69% 3.01% 1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Habit Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $505.49 million 0.71 $18.96 million $0.56 17.48 Habit Restaurants $402.15 million 0.71 $2.78 million $0.17 64.76

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Habit Restaurants. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and Habit Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 2 4 0 2.67 Habit Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Habit Restaurants has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.22%. Given Habit Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Habit Restaurants on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of February 28, 2019, the company had 250 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 4 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

