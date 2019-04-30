DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

DBVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 419,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $594.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

