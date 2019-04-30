Davis R M Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,843,000 after acquiring an additional 190,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,226,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $1,062,578.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,504.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,541 shares of company stock valued at $23,322,141. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $141.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

