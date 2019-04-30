Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

