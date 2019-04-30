DA Davidson Comments on Chemical Financial Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CHFC)

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Chemical Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

CHFC opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

