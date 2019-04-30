Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.