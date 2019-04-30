CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,771,185.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,002,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,008. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 211 Fortune 1000 companies.

