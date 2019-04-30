Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after buying an additional 497,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,487,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,419,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,522,000 after purchasing an additional 217,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $483,340,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

