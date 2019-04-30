Cwm LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,837,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,128 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

