Customers Bancorp Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

CUBI opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock worth $337,759. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 42.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

