Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

