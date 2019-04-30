Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $33,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 157,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

