Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.31.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,286 shares of company stock valued at $26,704,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.59 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

