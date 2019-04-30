Critical Survey: Thinspace Technology (THNS) and Oracle (ORCL)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oracle $39.83 billion 5.72 $3.83 billion $2.82 19.53

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Dividends

Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thinspace Technology does not pay a dividend. Oracle pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thinspace Technology and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 3 17 6 0 2.12

Oracle has a consensus price target of $52.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Oracle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Oracle 27.14% 34.03% 9.66%

Summary

Oracle beats Thinspace Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

