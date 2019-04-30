Critical Survey: Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Cerus (CERS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antares Pharma and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20 Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 71.21%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.74%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Cerus.

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -10.25% -22.42% -8.46% Cerus -84.15% -65.35% -37.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $63.55 million 7.12 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -70.50 Cerus $60.91 million 13.72 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -13.86

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Cerus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

