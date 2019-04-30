Criteo SA (CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,821 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 29th total of 1,218,230 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Criteo by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Criteo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Criteo has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

