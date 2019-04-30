Criteo SA (CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,821 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 29th total of 1,218,230 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.
In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Criteo has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $36.66.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.
