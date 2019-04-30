Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$78.00” Price Target for AbbVie (ABBV)

Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 253.85% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after buying an additional 20,063,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

