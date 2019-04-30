Creative Planning Trims Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,682,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $5,517,017.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

