Creative Planning Has $2.30 Million Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Creative Planning grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3,051.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 173,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 96,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $232,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Creative Planning Has $2.30 Million Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/creative-planning-has-2-30-million-stake-in-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.