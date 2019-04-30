Cray (CRAY) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cray from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Cray alerts:

NASDAQ CRAY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cray has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cray will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cray news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,411,219.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cray by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after buying an additional 279,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cray by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.