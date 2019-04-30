Craig A. Lampo Sells 51,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 66,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

