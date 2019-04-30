Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 304,806 Shares of Kopin Co. (KOPN)

Cowen Prime Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,806 shares during the quarter. Kopin makes up 1.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 142.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.32 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

