Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 146,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 101.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,965 shares of company stock worth $1,794,076. 14.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.99. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

