Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,033,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,339,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after purchasing an additional 421,881 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $29.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $509.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 34.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other NuStar Energy news, SVP Michael Truby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy L. Perry sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $514,283. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

