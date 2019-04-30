Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,423,000 after acquiring an additional 948,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,708,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,830,000 after acquiring an additional 121,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,808,000 after acquiring an additional 878,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

