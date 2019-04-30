Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $660,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $199.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $660,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/cooper-haims-advisors-llc-invests-660000-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.