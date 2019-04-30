Contrasting Seacoast Commerce Banc (SCBH) and M&T Bank (MTB)

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Seacoast Commerce Banc alerts:

Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and M&T Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Commerce Banc $65.09 million 2.90 $12.90 million N/A N/A M&T Bank $6.45 billion 3.66 $1.92 billion $12.86 13.27

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Dividends

Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. M&T Bank pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Commerce Banc 19.73% N/A N/A M&T Bank 30.84% 14.46% 1.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seacoast Commerce Banc and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 6 8 0 2.57

M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $178.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.