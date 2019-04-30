Continental (CON) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.90 ($190.58).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR CON opened at €149.14 ($173.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Continental has a 52 week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 52 week high of €229.40 ($266.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.