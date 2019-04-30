Continental AG (CTTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. Continental has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

