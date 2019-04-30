ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $25,236,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:COP opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/conocophillips-cop-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.