Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,835. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

