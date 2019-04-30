Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International makes up 3.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,179. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,692.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

