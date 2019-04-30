Comparing Command Center (CCNI) & Kforce (KFRC)

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Command Center and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Command Center N/A N/A N/A Kforce 4.09% 37.58% 14.91%

82.6% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Command Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Kforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Command Center and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Command Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kforce $1.42 billion 0.67 $57.98 million $2.30 16.08

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Command Center.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Command Center does not pay a dividend. Kforce pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Command Center and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Command Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kforce has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than Command Center.

Summary

Kforce beats Command Center on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Command Center

Command Center, Inc., a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries. As of March 28, 2018, it owned and operated 67 branches in 23 states. The company was formerly known as Command Staffing, LLC and changed its name to Command Center, Inc. in November 2005. Command Center, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas comprising information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

