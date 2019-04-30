Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) Given a €33.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.10 ($50.12).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

