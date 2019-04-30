Community Bank System (CBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 932,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 208,597 shares.The stock last traded at $66.46 and had previously closed at $65.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 35.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

