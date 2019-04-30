Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

