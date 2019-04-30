Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $2,313,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 348,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40,136.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 633,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 631,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 203,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $8,134,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,243,449 shares in the company, valued at $169,271,180.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,481 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

