Comcast (CMCSA) PT Raised to $57.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.65.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,481 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,756. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.