Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Stake Raised by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon makes up approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $195,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

