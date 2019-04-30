Cohen & Company Inc (COHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847. Cohen & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

