Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 373,286 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

CTSH traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $216,254.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock worth $3,542,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

