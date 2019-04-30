Cognex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,408 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,500% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $142,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 25,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 52.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 27.19%. Cognex’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

