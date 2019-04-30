Cognex (CGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Cognex stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,760,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,294,000 after purchasing an additional 395,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,560,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

