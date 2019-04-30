CNB Bank Acquires 406 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 253.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,325,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $504,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CNB Bank Acquires 406 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/cnb-bank-acquires-406-shares-of-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.