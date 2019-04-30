CMS Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

